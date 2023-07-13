Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
World News

IMF deposits much-awaited $1.2B with Pakistan’s central bank under bailout, finance minister says

By MUNIR AHMED
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s finance minister on Thursday said the International Monetary Fund deposited a much-awaited first installment of $1.2 billion with the country’s central bank under a recently signed bailout aimed at enabling the impoverished Islamic nation to avoid defaulting on its debt repayments.

Minister Ishaq Dar in televised remarks said the remaining $1.8 billion would be received from the IMF over the next nine months. The funds will bolster the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which shrank to less than $4 billion in recent months, raising fears of a default.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves are likely to rise to $14 billion this week, Dar said.

Other news
A street vendor, left, fries corns for sale on a roadside in Murree, Pakistan, near Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
IMF approves much-awaited $3 billion bailout for Pakistan, saving it from defaulting on debt
The International Monetary Fund has approved a much-awaited $3 billion bailout for Pakistan that likely will save the nation from defaulting on its debt repayments.
FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his office and recent human rights developments around the globe, during the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2023. The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP File)
After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred
The U.N.’s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of Quran burnings in Europe over objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression.
People react on the death of their relatives at the site of a fire incident, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A fire swept through a house in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore before dawn Wednesday, killing children and adults mostly of the same family, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
House fire kills 4 adults and 6 children in Pakistan, rescuers and police say
Police and rescue officials say a fire swept through a house in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore before dawn Wednesday, killing six children and four adults mostly of the same family.
Women and children wait for free food at a distribution point in Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Saudi Arabia deposits $2 billion in Pakistan’s central bank as a boost ahead of a key IMF meeting
Saudi Arabia has deposited $2 billion into Pakistan’s central bank, a much-needed financial boost ahead of a critical meeting of the International Monetary Fund on the new bailout package for the cash-strapped South Asian country.

The latest development came a day after the IMF said its executive board had approved an agreement to release a $3 billion loan to support Pakistan’s economic stabilization program.

Wednesday’s announcement came less than two weeks after Pakistan and the IMF agreed to the plan following meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar and other officials.

On Wednesday, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement that “Pakistan’s economy was hit hard by significant shocks last year, notably the spillovers from the severe impacts of floods, the large volatility in commodity prices, and the tightening of external and domestic financing conditions.”

She said the $3 billion bailout, if “implemented faithfully” by Pakistan, will give it an opportunity to regain macroeconomic stability and address imbalances through consistent policy implementation.

The IMF bailout for Pakistan had been on hold since December because of the country’s lack of compliance with a 2019 agreement signed between the IMF and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. A breakthrough in talks came last month when Sharif met with IMF head Georgieva in Paris at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact to discuss the revival of the $6 billion bailout that was to expire on June 30.

Sharif’s direct interaction with the IMF resulted in the signing of a new nine-month deal.

Since coming into power in April 2022 by ousting Khan through a no-confidence vote in parliament, Sharif has been trying to overcome the economic crisis. Pakistan’s economy witnessed a major shock last summer when devastating floods killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damage.

Currently, rivers swollen by monsoon rains have inundated dozens of villages in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, displacing 1,500 people. Nearly 90 people have died in weather-related incidents since June 25 when the monsoon rains began.