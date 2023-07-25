Pakistan’s Imran Khan will face fresh charges of contempt in August, his lawyer says

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the Paris Games' opening ceremony next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources. (Paris 2024 via AP)
Olympics torch unveiled
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
New evacuations in Greece
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
World News

Pakistan’s Imran Khan will face fresh charges of contempt in August, his lawyer says

Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
1 of 7 | 

Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
2 of 7 | 

Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
3 of 7 | 

A vehicle carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
4 of 7 | 

A vehicle carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
5 of 7 | 

Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
6 of 7 | 

A vehicle carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
7 of 7 | 

A vehicle carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MUNIR AHMED
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s election oversight body said on Tuesday it would indict the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan next week on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year.

Khan appeared before a special tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan along with his lawyers amid tight security in the capital, Islamabad.

After a brief hearing, Shoaib Shaheen, one of Khan’s lawyers, said the tribunal decided to charge the former premier with contempt on Aug. 2.

Other news
Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan takes 12-run lead over Sri Lanka at stumps in rain-hit 2nd test in Colombo
Pakistan has taken a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second test with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, appears at a Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
Treason, contempt, exposing secrets. Legal challenges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan keep growing
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by the country’s Supreme Court in a case related to a lawyer’s murder last year.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday, Jul. 24. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Abdullah Shafique and Abrar Ahmed put Pakistan on top in 2nd test vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s new aggressive approach paid rich dividends as it bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145-2 in reply on day one of the second cricket test in Colombo.
In this handout photo released by Press Information Department Pakistan controlled Kashmir, Razia Sultan, 11, the daughter of Mohammed Yasin Malik, 57, speaks in the regional legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who was sentenced to life in prison in neighboring India on Thursday issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her ailing father. (Press Information Department Pakistan controlled Kashmir via AP)
11-year-old daughter of top Kashmiri rebel leader issues rare appeal to visit father jailed in India
The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who faces life in prison in neighboring India has issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her father.

Khan is accused of calling the head of the electoral body, Sikandar Sultan Rajaa, and several of its officials “personal servants” to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at several gatherings. Sharif replaced Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Khan had been avoiding appearances before the tribunal for the past several months, saying the electoral body doesn’t have the authority to charge him with contempt.

On Monday, the election oversight body ordered Khan’s arrest after he repeatedly failed to show up before its tribunal to face contempt charges over his public outbursts against election commission officials.

Khan was not arrested and showed up of his own volition on Tuesday before the tribunal.

Since his ouster, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, “terrorism” and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

Violence erupted across Pakistan in May when police arrested Khan in a graft case from a courtroom in Islamabad. Khan, a cricket star turned Islamist politician, still has a huge grassroots following in Pakistan. The days of rioting by his followers subsided only after Khan was released on an order from the Supreme Court.

Since then, several other courts have also given Khan protection from arrest in multiple cases.

Khan also appeared before the country’s Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday to face charges of exposing a secret document. Last week, Sharif’s government said it would charge Khan for “exposing an official secret document” last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally, describing it as “proof” that he was threatened and claiming his ouster was a conspiracy.

The document, dubbed Cipher, has not been made public but was apparently a diplomatic correspondence between a Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Khan claims his ouster was part of a U.S. plot, a claim which has been denied by Sharif and Washington.