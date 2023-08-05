FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Police officers prepare to take position outside the residence of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
FILE - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan listens to a member of media during talk with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, Aug. 5, which could disqualify him from politics.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
Police officers stand guard outside the residence of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power.AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Police officers prepare to take position at a road leading to the residence of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Police officers stand guard outside the residence of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
ISLAMABAD (AP) —

Pakistani police on Saturday arrested former Prime Minister Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.

Earlier Saturday, a court convicted him in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics. The Islamabad court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital.

It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.