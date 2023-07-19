A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
World News

Pakistan’s interior minister accuses Imran Khan of exposing official secrets for political gains

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
1 of 3 | 

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
2 of 3 | 

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
3 of 3 | 

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MUNIR AHMED
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister on Wednesday accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of “exposing an official secret document” last year to falsely claim he was ousted from power in a plot by Washington.

The government plans to bring criminal charges against Khan over the action, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters in Islamabad, alleging that the former premier’s abuse of an official secret document had harmed Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The development is the latest in a tug of war between Khan, who was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April last year, and the administration of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Other news
Pakistan's bowler Noman Ali, second right, lifts captain Babar Azam as they celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan moves 83 runs away from beating Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first test
Pakistan finished the fourth day of the first test 48-3 while chasing a target of 131. That put the team on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Sri Lanka.
Relatives carry the body of a man killed after a wall collapse due to monsoon rains into an ambulance at PIMS hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Multiple workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Police and rescue officials say 11 workers were killed after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling building collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel celebrates scoring a double century during the third day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Shakeel double hundred has Pakistan in command of 1st test in Sri Lanka
Saud Shakeel has become the first Pakistan batter to make a double hundred in Sri Lanka as the visitors took control of the first test after making 461 in Galle.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi,his wife, talk to the media before signing documents to submit surety bond over his bails in different cases, at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Dozens of followers of Pakistan’s Imran Khan quit his party and launch their own ahead of elections
Dozens of followers of Pakistan’s former prime minister and top opposition leader Imran Khan have quit his party to launch their own ahead of parliamentary elections expected later this year.

Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, “terrorism” and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

The violence erupted after his arrest in connection with a graft case and the rioting subsided only after Khan was released on an order from Pakistan’s Supreme Court. Khan has been granted bail in many cases, but has been forced to repeatedly appear in courts to seek protection from arrest, a common step under Pakistani law.

Sanaullah, the interior minister, was referring Wednesday to an incident after Khan’s ouster, when the former cricket star turned Islamist politician addressed a gathering of supporters.

At the gathering, Khan waved the document in question, describing it as “proof” that he was threatened and claiming that his ouster was a conspiracy between his opponents and the United States. Pakistan’s military, Washington and Sharif’s government have all denied any conspiracies against Khan.

The document that Khan waved was apparently a diplomatic correspondence between Asad Majeed, Pakistan’s then-ambassador to the United States, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, according to Azam Khan, a former secretary to Imran Khan and one of scores of his followers who have abandoned him in the wake of the May violence.

The content of the document, dubbed Cipher, has not been made public. Azam Khan, in a statement to court earlier on Wednesday said the document was about Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, which coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.

He also said the former premier had “manipulated the official secret document” despite being advised not to do it. When Azam Khan later asked for the document back, he said he was told it was lost.

Sanaullah said the government would have to recover the Cipher from the former premier as he believes Imran Khan still has it.

“It’s a crime to reveal official secrets,” said Sanaullah.

Khan dismissed the government’s planned charges as another one of its “feverish attempts to implicate me in any case just to get me disqualified and jailed” and said he would expose “the whole Cypher drama” on Thursday.

“I will share the uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded,” he tweeted. “I assure you it will be more gripping than any drama on tv.”

Later Wednesday, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency summoned Khan to appear in person before its investigators on July 25 to explain his allegations that he was removed under a conspiracy.

The notice requested that he bring documents to back up his claims, and warned him that failure to respond could involve with legal action. Khan had in the past not complied with two similar notices to appear before the agency.

Separately on Wednesday, Khan appeared before a court in Islamabad, which extended his bail terrorism-related cases until July 26.

On Monday, dozens of Khan’s followers quit his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to launch their own ahead of parliamentary elections expected later this year. The defections were a major “political rebellion” against Khan ahead of the vote.