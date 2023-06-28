A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
World News

Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

 
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces Wednesday killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan, the military said.

The raid was conducted in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

It said IS commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed. He was wanted by the Pakistani government, which alleges he was involved in attacks on security forces and had killed innocent civilians.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said.

Pakistan’s military has carried out massive operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.