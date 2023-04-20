Pakistan-held Kashmir elects Imran Khan ally as new chief

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A lawmaker from the party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected to the top post in the Pakistani-administered section of Kashmir Thursday, officials said.

Local lawmakers elected Anwarul Haq to replace Tanveer Ilyas, who was removed as the territory’s chief last week by a court for insulting judges. Haq is from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party of former premier Khan, who was ousted from power last April.

Since then, Khan has led protests against the current national government that have thrust the country into a political crisis.

Kashmir’s disputed Himalayan region is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. The South Asian powers have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.