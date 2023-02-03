AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

Mourners carry the bodies of eight Palestinians, some draped in the flag of the Islamic Jihad militant group, during a joint funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in the flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest days of fighting in years. The Israeli military said it was conducting an operation to arrest militants when a gun battle erupted. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

JANUARY 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in January 2023.

This month’s selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, mosque bombing in Pakistan border town of Peshawar, migrating cranes in Israel, first sports car designed and assembled by Afghan engineers.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

