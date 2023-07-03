2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says

Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Riots in France
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Fourth of July history
In this image taken from video provided by ABC7 Chicago, several vehicles are stranded in the flooded viaduct at Fifth and Cicero avenues, in Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (ABC7 Chicago via AP)
NASCAR in Chicago
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ review
World News

2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

 
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A group of militants ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead, the military said Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s ambush near Balor in Baluchistan province, but Pakistani Taliban and small separatist groups have claimed similar attacks in the past.

The military identified the two killed as Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali. Another soldier was injured, the statement said.

Other news
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces say they have killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan.
Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
IMF officials and Pakistan’s prime minister hint at deal on $6 billion bailout
A senior official with the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s prime minister are indicating a deal could soon be reached on a much-needed $6 billon bailout package for the impoverished south Asian country.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, with his wife Bushra Bibi, center, arrive to appear in a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. Khan faces more than 100 legal cases, including on graft charges during his 2018-2022 term as premier, and has also been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence. In court, he has won protection from arrest in multiple cases, pending trial. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan army fires 3 officers for failing to stop Khan supporters from attacking installations
Pakistan’s military says it has fired three senior officers over their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the country’s former prime minister.
FILE - Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, June 14, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, June 18 declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file)
Pakistan collects DNA samples from 200 families of those missing after migrant boat sank off Greece
Pakistan has collected DNA samples from more than 200 families following last week’s sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including scores of Pakistanis.

Small separatist groups in oil-rich Baluchistan have waged a low-level insurgency for more than two decades. Baluch nationalists initially wanted a bigger share of the provincial resources, but later their insurgency morphed into a fight for independence from the government in Islamabad.

Though Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, the violence has continued. The previous day, three policemen and a soldier were killed in militant attacks in Baluchistan, where militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan also have a strong presence.