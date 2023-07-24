Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
Landslides block key roads in northern Pakistan, as the death toll from monthlong rains rises to 133

CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH Motorcyclists and cars drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH Motorcyclists and cars drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH People wade through a flooded area caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH People wade through a flooded area caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH Motorcyclists and cars drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH Motorcyclists and cars drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic, officials said Monday, as the death toll from weather-related incidents in the past month rose to at least 133.

Thousands of tourists have thronged scenic tourist destinations in the north in recent days, ignoring warnings from the disaster management agency, which asked people last week to avoid unnecessary trips as ongoing monsoon rains can cause landslides and flash floods.

Landslides caused by rain hit several roads in the northern districts of Chitral, Dir and Battagram in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday. Authorities were trying to clear roads to restore traffic in the mountainous areas, said Taimur Khan, a spokesperson for the provincial disaster management authority.

FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware River on July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. The family of a 2-year-old girl swept away along with another child by a flash flood that engulfed their vehicle on a Pennsylvania road is expressing gratitude at the discovery of a body believed to be hers. The body was found early Friday, July 22, in the Delaware River near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said Friday night. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
Search teams in Pennsylvania were focusing on one underwater area Sunday as they try to find a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood.
Tourists cool off at a fountain as they visit Rome, Saturday, July 22, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Extreme weather has forced people to flee their homes in Greece and China. Wildfires raged in Greece for a sixth day amid high temperatures and dry conditions, requiring the evacuation of some 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes.
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, rescuers evacuate a resident following a flood in a village in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Floods caused by heavy rain hit eastern China, leaving at least five dead and three missing while over 1,500 people were evacuated, state media reported on Sunday. (CCTV via AP)
Flooding and a landslide in eastern China leave 5 dead and 3 missing
Five people have died and three are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and a landslide in eastern China.
An excavator removes mud from a damaged house after heavy flooding in the Maidan Wardak province in the central of Afghanistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan killed multiple people and left dozens missing over the past three days. (AP Photo)
Heavy rains in Afghanistan and Pakistan unleash flash floods that killed dozens of people
Officials say heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing over the past three days.

At least 133 people have died in weather-related incidents across Pakistan since June 24 when monsoon rains began.

Heavy rains have swollen three main rivers — the Jhelum, Sutlej and Chenab in eastern Punjab province — prompting the disaster management agency to be on high alert for more flash floods, which have already affected at least 15,000 people in the past three weeks.

Monsoon rains have returned to Pakistan a year after devastating floods killed 1,739 people across the country. The monsoon season, which officially began on July 1, will continue until September in the South Asian country.