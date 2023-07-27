Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
World News

Norwegian woman and her Nepali Sherpa guide set new record by scaling 14 highest peaks in 92 days

By MUNIR AHMED
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Norwegian woman mountain climber and her Nepali Sherpa guide have set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days, a Pakistani mountaineering official said.

On Thursday, Kristin Harila and Tenjen Sherpa summitted K2 on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range — considered to be among the most dangerous peaks for mountaineers.

All the peaks the two summitted are above 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet), said Karrar Haidri, the secretary at the Pakistan Alpine Club.

The previous record-holder, Nirmal Purja, a Nepali-born British citizen, had scaled the 14 peaks in 189 days in 2019.

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Floral tributes laid outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Thursday, July 27, 2023 after her death at the age of 56. The Met Police said O’Connor was found unresponsive in a home in southeast London. They did not say how she died but said her death was not considered suspicious. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
His campaign forced Sinead O’Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship

“A big congratulations to Kristin Harila and Tenjen Sherpa on this remarkable achievement,” said Haidri. “They successfully and safely completed the scaling of all of the 14 highest peaks in the shortest time. They did it in 92 days.”

Also Thursday, Nepali Sherpa Nima Rinji at the age of 17 became the world’s youngest climber to summit K2. His summit was separate from Harila’s and Tenjen’s but the three were all part of a 20-member group that scaled K2 at different times on Thursday.

The 20 were now on their way back to base camp, where a festive welcome awaits them all, Haidri said.

K2 has one of the deadliest records for mountaineers, with most climbers dying on the descent, where the slightest mistake can trigger an avalanche and become fatal. Only a few hundred climbers have successfully reached its summit.

Considered extremely difficult to climb, K2 is not only the second-highest mountain after Mount Everest, its ascent and descent are considered to be much more challenging. Pakistan’s military often launches rescue operations to find stranded mountaineers who travel to this South Asian country from all over the world for the sport.

Harila and Tenjen scaled Mount Everest in May and on Sunday, the two scaled Broad Peak, the world’s twelfth highest mountain, located in northern Pakistan, before starting their expedition to K2.

Earlier in July, Polish climber Pawel Tomasz Kope died after scaling Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat, known as “killer mountain” for its dangerous conditions. He was descending the mountain in bad weather conditions when he collapsed.

Harila, 37, first attempted to break the record and climb all 14 top peaks in 2022 but summitted only 12 of them after Chinese authorities restricted access to foreign climbers during the coronavirus pandemic.