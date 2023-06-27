Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

IMF officials and Pakistan’s prime minister hint at deal on $6 billion bailout

Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MUNIR AHMED
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior official with the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s prime minister indicated Tuesday a deal could soon be reached on a much-needed $6 billon bailout package for the impoverished south Asian country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF on Tuesday, according to a government statement. The two also met last week, on the sidelines of a global finance meeting in Paris.

Later, the IMF’s mission chief to Islamabad suggested that the sides were close to reaching an agreement.

Other news
Morning newspapers publish an ad of condolence massages for two victims of Titan submersible incident, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, by their family and firm, displayed at a roadside stall, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. As an international group of agencies investigates why the Titan submersible imploded while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage, U.S. maritime officials say they'll issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude
The family of two Pakistani men who died in the implosion of a submersible as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic have thanked everyone who tried to rescue the father and son or sent condolences from around the world.
FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, left, speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tarar says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, Tuesday, June 27, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan learned to respond with ‘iron hands’ after deadly political violence, official says
Pakistan’s law minister says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, with his wife Bushra Bibi, center, arrive to appear in a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. Khan faces more than 100 legal cases, including on graft charges during his 2018-2022 term as premier, and has also been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence. In court, he has won protection from arrest in multiple cases, pending trial. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan army fires 3 officers for failing to stop Khan supporters from attacking installations
Pakistan’s military says it has fired three senior officers over their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the country’s former prime minister.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing 2 civilians in cross-border incident in Kashmir
Pakistan’s military says Indian troops have fired without provocation across the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistani Kashmir, killing two civilians and injuring another.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF stalled in December, after the global lender delayed the release of a crucial tranche of $1.1 billion from the bailout. The deal was originally signed in 2019 by Sharif’s predecessor, Imran Khan.

The deal envisioned a deadline and if the IMF by Friday decides that Pakistan has not met the terms of the agreement, the fund could cancel the whole bailout package.

Hours after Sharif spoke to the IMF head to revive the bailout, the global lender’s mission chief to Islamabad, Nathan Porter, in a much-awaited statement hinted that the sides were close to reaching an agreement.

He said over the past few days, the Pakistani authorities had “taken decisive measures to bring policies more in line with the economic reform program supported by the International Monetary Fund” and it included “the passage of a budget by the parliament.”

Porter said the national budget that was approved by the parliament this week “broadens the tax base while opening up space for higher social and development spending, as well as steps towards improving the functioning of the foreign exchange market and tightening monetary policy to reduce inflationary and balance of payment pressures that affect particularly the more vulnerable.”

He said the IMF team was continuing discussions with Pakistani authorities with the aim of “quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF.” Porter’s remarks were the strongest signal since December that Pakistan could get the desperately needed $1.1 billion tranche before the bailout expires.

Pakistan and the IMF have been at odds over what the fund says is Islamabad’s unsatisfactory compliance with the bailout conditions. Pakistan claims it has fully complied with the conditions.

The cash-strapped Pakistani government is currently struggling to avoid a default with financial help from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It has also been embroiled in an unprecedented economic crisis since Sharif replaced Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament last year.

Economic recovery has also been hindered by floods last summer that killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damage.

Pakistanis have been facing record-high monthly inflation since January.

It has raised fears of anti-inflation protests, as the higher food costs and imposition of additional taxes have made Sharif’s government unpopular, although Sharif insists he inherited an ailing economy from his predecessor Khan, who is the country’s opposition leader.