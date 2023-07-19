A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
World News

11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan during monsoon rains

Relatives carry the body of a man killed after a wall collapse due to monsoon rains into an ambulance at PIMS hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Multiple workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Relatives carry the body of a man killed after a wall collapse due to monsoon rains into an ambulance at PIMS hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Multiple workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Relatives carry the body of a man after a wall collapse due to monsoon rains into an ambulance at PIMS hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Multiple workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A man cries outside the mortuary after he lost his son by monsoon rains on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A man cries outside the mortuary after he lost his son by monsoon rains on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.

The wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his sorrow and grief over the deaths.

Local police official Mohammad Akram and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said the collapse happened amid the monsoon rains near the neighborhood of Golra and that the bodies of the deceased were recovered. At least five construction workers were also injured, senior police officer Khan Zeb said.

Officials said the rains hadn’t caused any damage to the walls of the under-construction bridge and that the laborers were killed or injured when the wall of a nearby building collapsed, burying them under the rubble.

Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since June 25, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents. The rains have also swelled Pakistan’s rivers in eastern Punjab province, swamping hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.

The rains returned to Pakistan a year after climate-induced downpours inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.