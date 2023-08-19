Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
World News

Pakistani police seek to arrest father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who died in the UK

This photo combination issued by Surrey Police on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 shows Urfan Sharif, left and Beinash Batool. Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K. Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, U.K. police said in a statement. (Surrey Police via AP)
1 of 2 | 

This photo combination issued by Surrey Police on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 shows Urfan Sharif, left and Beinash Batool. Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K. Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, U.K. police said in a statement. (Surrey Police via AP)
This is a photo issued by Surrey Police on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 of Sara Sharif. Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K. Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, U.K. police said in a statement. (Surrey Police via AP)
2 of 2 | 

This is a photo issued by Surrey Police on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 of Sara Sharif. Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K. Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, U.K. police said in a statement. (Surrey Police via AP)
By BABAR DOGAR
 
Share

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K, officers in the eastern Punjab province said Saturday.

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, U.K. police said in a statement. They identified her father, Urfan, his partner, Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

An autopsy didn’t establish a cause of death but did show that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.

Urfan Sharif travelled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9. There are five children with them, ranging from 1 to 13 years of age, the statement added.

Other news
In this photo released by Pakistan's President Office, President Arif Alvi, right, administrates oath from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister during a ceremony, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Kakar was sworn in as the country's prime minister to head a caretaker national government that will oversee parliamentary elections amid one of the worst economic crises the Islamic nation has faced, officials said. (Pakistan President Office vis AP)
Pakistan elections could be delayed as election body needs 4 months to draw new constituencies
Taliban fighters stand guard in the site of explosion through a hotel in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. An explosion ripped through the hotel in Afghanistan's eastern province, killing at least three people and wounding seven others, police said. (AP Photo/Saifullah Zahir)
Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 3, wounds 7 at hotel frequented by Pakistani refugees
In this photo released by Pakistan's President Office, President Arif Alvi, right, administrates oath from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister during a ceremony, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Kakar was sworn in as the country's prime minister to head a caretaker national government that will oversee parliamentary elections amid one of the worst economic crises the Islamic nation has faced, officials said. (Pakistan President Office vis AP)
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister sworn in as people celebrate Independence Day

Sharif’s family home is in Jhelum, Punjab, around 135 kilometers (84 miles) from the capital.

Officer Imran Ahmed said police found evidence that Sharif briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and going into hiding. Another officer in Jhelum, Nisar Ahmed, said he and his men went to Sharif’s native village of Kari but learned the family left around 20 years ago and never returned.

U.K. police said they were working with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the U.K. Foreign Office to progress their enquiries with Pakistani authorities.

—-

Zarar Khan contributed to this report from Islamabad.