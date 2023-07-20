People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Sports

Imam stands firm on last day for Pakistan to beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in Galle

Pakistan's Agha Salman, second left, waves towards the pavilion after scoring the wining runs as Imam-ul-Haq walk with him after Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 of 6 | 

Pakistan’s Agha Salman, second left, waves towards the pavilion after scoring the wining runs as Imam-ul-Haq walk with him after Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq celebrates scoring a half century during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
2 of 6 | 

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq celebrates scoring a half century during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, right, and Agha Salman shake hands upon their win over Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
3 of 6 | 

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq, right, and Agha Salman shake hands upon their win over Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
4 of 6 | 

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis appeals as Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq watches during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
5 of 6 | 

Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Mendis appeals as Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq watches during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
6 of 6 | 

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By REX CLEMENTINE
 
Share

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan was made to sweat before beating Sri Lanka by four wickets before lunch on the fifth day of the first cricket test on Thursday.

Pakistan lost three wickets in the morning but opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq’s unbeaten 50 saw the visitors win a match it dominated from day three.

Chasing 131 to win, Pakistan started the day on 48-3, needing 83 more runs and with memories of the 2009 test at Galle. That’s when the visitors needed 97 runs with eight wickets in hand chasing a target of 168 and were bowled out for 117.

Other news
Texas Super Kings' Devon Conway bats during the team's Major League Cricket match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Twenty20 is cricket’s streamlined format. It’s built for speed, entertainment and new fans
The first professional franchise cricket league in the United States has been launched this month. Curious Americans, don’t worry. The games won’t take days to complete.
Fans in the stands watch the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders compete in a Major League Cricket match in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Major League Cricket’s inaugural tournament, six teams strong with rosters peppered with players from South Asia, is in full swing. Organizers hope the tourney and its new, sped-up version of cricket helps establish a U.S. foothold for a sport with a vast international following but little interest so far among American fans. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick
A new U.S. pro cricket league has made its debut in Texas. Major League Cricket organizers believe the time is right for getting cricket to stick in a country that knows precious little about the game.
England's Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England seamer Stuart Broad takes 600th test wicket to join elite club
England seamer Stuart Broad has joined an elite club of test bowlers by claiming his 600th test wicket.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, left, reacts as England players celebrate his dismissal during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Australia 299-8 at stumps in 4th Ashes test against England as Broad claims 600th wicket
Stuart Broad claimed his 600th test wicket for England and under-fire wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow took three catches as Australia reached 299-8 at stumps on the first day of the fourth Ashes test.

Babar Azam and Imam combined for 41 runs for the fourth wicket and the run chase looked a mere formality, but Prabath Jayasuriya trapped the captain for 24.

Imam and Saud Shakeel then shared 43 runs for the fifth wicket. Shakeel, the double-century-maker from the first innings, scored 30 from 38 balls when he was caught behind off Ramesh Mendis. But Pakistan needed only nine more runs.

Jayasuriya claimed his fourth wicket of the innings when Sarfraz Ahmed, attempting to sweep, was caught at backward square leg by Kusal Mendis.

But Imam was immovable, making 50 from 84 deliveries, hitting four fours and one six in his 11th test fifty.

Agha Salman walked in at the fall of the sixth wicket with Pakistan needing four runs and he completed the victory by depositing Jayasuriya over long-off for six.

Sri Lanka won the toss and scored 312 and 279. Pakistan replied with a first knock of 461, including an unbeaten 208 by Shakeel under pressure in his sixth test.

“Saud Shakeel was unbelievable.” Babar said. “We lost early wickets in the first innings but the way he absorbed the pressure was superb. His effort helped us to get ahead of the game. Very satisfied with the way he went about things. Galle is not an easy wicket to bat but he made it look easy.”

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne praised his deputy Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored 122 and 82.

“We have to learn from Dhananjaya,” Karunaratne said. “He showed how to bat when the bowling is on top. If someone had taken responsibility and hung around with him, we could have posted decent totals. To win the toss and not to score big when conditions were best for batting was so disappointing.”

The second test begins on Monday in Colombo.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports