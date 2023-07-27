United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Pakistan declares on 576 for five with 410-run lead over Sri Lanka in 2nd test

By REX CLEMENTINE
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan is eyeing a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka as the visitors declared on 576 for five with a first-innings lead of 410 runs on day four of the second cricket test on Thursday.

Pakistan, which resumed with its overnight score of 563 for five, only batted for 10 minutes in the morning session before skipper Babar Azam called back his players.

The brief period in the morning enabled Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century. It was Pakistan wicketkeeper’s eighth 50 in test matches after replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as concussion substitute.

Pakistan’s total was boosted by a career-best scores from Agha Salman and Abdullah Shafique. Opening batter Shafique went onto post 201 while Salman was unbeaten on 132.

Sri Lanka’s bowling was a flop with the exception of Asitha Fernando, who finished with three wickets.

Sri Lanka was out for 166 in its first innings after deciding to bat first.

With two full days remaining in the test match, Pakistan is a firm favorite to clinch the series 2-0 although the pitch is still good for batting.

Pakistan won the first test in Galle by four wickets.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports