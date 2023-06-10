FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 25 dead, 145 injured

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

 
Share

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Heavy rains swept through Pakistan’s northwest on Saturday, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 25 people dead and 145 injured, authorities said.

Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said, uprooting trees and knocking down electrical transmission towers.

Officials were working to provide emergency relief to the injured, Ahmed said.

Other news
FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains walk with their cattle after their flooded home in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. A warming world is transforming some major snowfalls into heavy rain over mountains instead, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year as well as long-term water shortages, a new study found. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih, File)
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains. Scientists say that’s a problem
A new study says climate change is turning major snowfalls into more extreme rain over mountains, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year and long-term water shortages.
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a landslide site is seen in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Several people were found dead and others remained missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading to authorities evacuating more than 900 people. (Xinhua via AP)
4 dead, 900 evacuated after landslides triggered by flash floods in southwest China
Four people have died and three others are missing after landslides hit a county in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, leading authorities to evacuate more than 900 people.
Villagers salvage belongings from their flood-damaged houses in Bali village, west of Guwahati, India, Friday, June 23, 2023. Tens of thousands of people have moved to relief camps with one person swept to death by flood waters caused by heavy monsoon rains battering swathes of villages in India’s remote northeast this week, a government relief agency said on Friday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Flooding displaces tens of thousands and kills 1 as heavy monsoon rains batter Indian villages
Tens of thousands of people have taken shelter in government-run relief camps as heavy monsoon rains batter villages in India’s northeast.
FILE - Homes sit in floodwaters on Hoge Island north of Bismarck, N.D., along the Missouri River flood plain, on June 15, 2011. A federal appeals court has sided with hundreds of landowners along the Missouri River Friday, June 16, 2023, who say the federal government owes them millions for years of flood damage in a case that could be bound for the U.S. Supreme Court. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
US engineers contributed to Missouri River flood damage and must pay landowners, court rules
An appeals court has not only upheld a 2020 order for the federal government to pay landowners along the Missouri River for years of flooding, it’s also requiring the government to cover crop losses and damages from the devastating floods of 2011.

Last year, monsoon rains and flooding devastated Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people, affecting around 33 million people and displacing nearly 8 million.

To mitigate the effects of natural disasters, the government in its national budget draft presented Friday allocated $1.3 billion for climate resilience.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life loss from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation.

Meanwhile, Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea. The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) was on a course toward the country’s south, Pakistan’s disaster management agency said.