In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, rescuers tend to a long-finned pilot whales, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after nearly 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. Volunteers worked frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves but more than 50 have already died. (DBCA via AP)
Nearly 100 whales are beached in Australia
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin stays on the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
World News

Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s request to halt his concealing assets trial

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to sign documents as he submits surety bond over his bails in different cases at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

By MUNIR AHMED
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan about halting his trial in a lingering case involving the concealment of assets after selling state gifts, officials said.

The latest court ruling was a blow to Khan, who was disqualified by the Election Commission in October 2022 on charges he didn’t correctly disclose his assets after selling state gifts that he had received from foreign dignitaries and heads of state after coming to power in 2018.

Under last year’s ruling by the country’s election oversight body, Khan also lost his seat in the National Assembly in the graft case. Since then, Khan has been fighting a legal battle to avoid conviction in the case by the trial court.

Other news
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique watches his shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan takes 107-run lead over Sri Lanka on 3rd day of 2nd cricket test at Colombo
Abdullah Shafique’s century helped Pakistan take control of the second test against Sri Lanka after reaching 273 for three at lunch to take a 107-run lead on the third day.
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
Pakistan’s Imran Khan will face fresh charges of contempt in August, his lawyer says
Pakistan’s election oversight body said it would indict the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan next week on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year.
Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan takes 12-run lead over Sri Lanka at stumps in rain-hit 2nd test in Colombo
Pakistan has taken a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second test with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, appears at a Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
Treason, contempt, exposing secrets. Legal challenges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan keep growing
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by the country’s Supreme Court in a case related to a lawyer’s murder last year.

Khan’s trial in the case will resume on Thursday at a court in the capital, Islamabad.

Khan has insisted he didn’t buy or sell state gifts in violation of the rules. In Pakistan, government leaders are allowed to buy back gifts, but they aren’t usually sold. If they are, individuals must declare that as income.

The latest development comes a day after the election oversight body decided to indict Khan on Aug. 2 on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year. Khan is accused of calling the head of the electoral body, Sikandar Sultan Rajaa, and several of its officials “personal servants” to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at several gatherings before he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the graft case.

Sharif replaced Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Khan has said that his ouster was part of a U.S. plot, a claim which has been denied by Sharif and Washington.

Legal challenges for Khan have grown in recent months, deepening political turmoil before the next parliamentary election due to be held in October or November at the completion of the current parliament’s five-year term.

Sharif has said he will step down next month to pave the way for the vote.

Khan is facing more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, “terrorism” and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

Violence erupted across Pakistan in May when police arrested Khan in a separate graft case from a courtroom in Islamabad. Khan, a cricket star turned Islamist politician, still has a huge grassroots following in Pakistan. The days of rioting by his followers subsided only after Khan was released on an order from the Supreme Court.

Since then, several other courts have also given Khan protection from arrest in multiple cases.