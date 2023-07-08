FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
World News

Seven people including two children are killed by a gas explosion in a van in eastern Pakistan

 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A fire in a passenger van in eastern Pakistan Saturday killed seven people, including two children, a government official said.

The dead included four members of the same family — a woman, her daughter and her two granddaughters. Eight passengers received burn injuries of various degrees.

Official Nabeel Bhatti said the incident occurred in the Sargodha district of Punjab province after a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder fitted in the vehicle leaked and exploded.

Other news
Bosnian Muslim men pray before the start of the "March of Peace", march to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. A solemn peace march started on Saturday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosniak men and boys as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Thousands march in Bosnia to mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide as ethnic tensions linger on
A solemn peace march has started through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II.
In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft release flares in the flight path of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone, lower left, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, over Syria. (U.S. Air Force via AP)
Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria, US military says
The U.S. military says Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row.
A Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro speaks by radio to his team before firing a self-propelled howitzer "Bohdana" towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukraine’s president hails the country’s soldiers from a Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 500th day of the war by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 3, 2023. The four parties that make up Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration, amid speculation the thorny issue could bring down the administration and force a general election. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to broker a deal. More talks were planned for Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
The Dutch prime minister is handing his resignation to the king after his coalition collapsed
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting the king to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.

The van was immediately engulfed in flames. Five passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Three of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the incident.