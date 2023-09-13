Mohammad Zaman replaces injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammad Zaman replaced injured pacer Naseem Shah and will play in Pakistan’s must-win Super 4 game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Zaman joined the team in Colombo on Wednesday and was named in the Pakistan team. Leftarm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim also made their way into the starting lineup, replacing Faheem Ashraf and injured Haris Rauf.

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India and will remain under the supervision of team’s medical panel. Rauf also had a side strain during Pakistan’s loss to India and was ruled out of Thursday’s game.

“These two (Naseem and Rauf) fast bowlers are our assets,” Pakistan team doctor Sohail Saleem said in a statement on Wednesday. “The team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all important World Cup.”

Pakistan also called up fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani as backup for Rauf. The pacer will join the team in Colombo on Thursday.

