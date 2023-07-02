Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 security forces,1 militant, officials say

FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne second right, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, left, , Secretary of State for Rurality Dominique Faure, third right, and Minister for Ecological Transition and Territories' Cohesion Christophe Bechu third left, meet with Vincent Jeanbrun second left, the Mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses, after rioters rammed a vehicle into his house overnight, at the City Hall in L'Hay-les-Roses, south of Paris, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Young rioters clashed with police and targeted the mayor's home with a burning car as France saw a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)
Protests in France
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
World News

Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 security forces,1 militant, officials say

By ABDUL SATTAR
 
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Militants attacked a security post in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, triggering a shootout that left three police officers a paramilitary soldier and one militant dead on Sunday, officials said.

Local police chief, Abdul Salam Baloch said one of the militants was also killed while the others managed to escape to the mountainous terrain in the Shirani district, bordering North Waziristan where they have multiple hideouts.

Baloch said the attackers used hand grenades, rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles on the joint security post of police and paramilitary forces.

Other news
FILE - The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on its building, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The International Monetary Fund agreed to provide a long-awaited $3 billion in relief to bail out Pakistan's ailing economy once it gets final approval, according to a statement released Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Pakistan gets a lifeline from the IMF with a new $3 billion bailout to help avoid default
The International Monetary Fund has agreed to provide $3 billion to Pakistan — a badly needed relief to bail out the impoverished country’s ailing economy.
Morning newspapers publish an ad of condolence massages for two victims of Titan submersible incident, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, by their family and firm, displayed at a roadside stall, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. As an international group of agencies investigates why the Titan submersible imploded while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage, U.S. maritime officials say they'll issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude
The family of two Pakistani men who died in the implosion of a submersible as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic have thanked everyone who tried to rescue the father and son or sent condolences from around the world.
FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, left, speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tarar says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, Tuesday, June 27, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan learned to respond with ‘iron hands’ after deadly political violence, official says
Pakistan’s law minister says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country.
Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
IMF officials and Pakistan’s prime minister hint at deal on $6 billion bailout
A senior official with the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s prime minister are indicating a deal could soon be reached on a much-needed $6 billon bailout package for the impoverished south Asian country.

Bilal Shabbir, a top administrative officer in Shirani district, said two militants and one paramilitary trooper were wounded in the shootout that lasted for about two hours. He said the attackers managed to escape with their wounded accomplices. He added that security forces launched a search operation in the area and surrounding mountains to trace and eliminate the perpetrators.

Head of the provincial government, Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo, condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of the four security men.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban or TTP, operate in the area and have been involved in past attacks on security forces in recent months.

TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, which has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months after unitarily ending a ceasefire with the government.

Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which has served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.