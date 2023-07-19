Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sports

Zheng beats Parry at Palermo Open and will face American Navarro in quarterfinals

 
PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen beat Diane Parry on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open.

Zheng found it tougher than her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sara Errani in the opening round but eventually prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. She will next face seventh-seeded Emma Navarro after the American had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Camilla Rosatello.

Sara Sorribes Tormo recorded a second straight victory over an Italian player on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club as she defeated Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2.

Sorribes Tormo will next face Clara Brunel after the French player eliminated Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4.

