Sports

Zheng double bagels Errani in first round of Palermo Open

 
PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen eased past Sara Errani with a double bagel in the opening round of the Palermo Open on Monday.

Zheng beat the Italian 6-0, 6-0.

The Chinese player will next face France’s Diane Parry, who eliminated another Italian in qualifier Aurora Zantedesch 6-4, 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Julia Grabher of Austria was upset by Clara Burel, with the French player triumphing 6-4, 7-5.

Two Italians who did advance on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club were Camilla Rosatello for her first WTA victory and Nuria Brancaccio.

