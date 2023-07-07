FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
World News

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain’s San Fermin festival

La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A reveller concentrates before running with La Palmosilla's fighting bulls during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A reveller concentrates before running with La Palmosilla's fighting bulls during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A woman places a figure of Saint Fermín, ahead of the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A group of people protect the entrance of a local business before the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By ÁLVARO BARRIENTOS
 
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of thrill seekers took part Friday in the first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the 8 a.m. event but no one was gored by the beasts, a frequent feature of the spectacle.

The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists. Nearly 1.7 million people visited Pamplona for the celebrations in 2022, and forecasts are higher for this year with all COVID-19 constraints ended.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks as U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, right, and Michael Hart, left, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, listen during a roundtable meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has criticized China’s treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors during a visit to Beijing to try to revive strained relations.
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Palestinian health officials say two Palestinians were killed Friday by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a flashpoint West Bank city, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.
A firefighter truck is parked outside the "Casa per Coniugi" nursing home where a fire broke out overnight causing the death of six people in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A fire in a nursing home in Italy has killed 6 residents and injured some 80 others
A fire that broke out in a Milan nursing home during the night has killed six residents. Italian firefighters said the blaze began about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, apparently in the room of two residents, who are among those who died.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen’s visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts over a daunting array of China-US antagonisms
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants.

In the run, six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged along a route through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the bull ring.

The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” This year marks the 100th anniversary of Hemingway’s first visit to the festival.

Friday’s run was the first of eight scheduled. The rest of day usually includes massive sessions of drinking, eating and attending cultural events.

Four runners were gored in the festival last year. Sixteen people have died in bull runs since 1910, most recently in 2009.

The bulls that run each morning are killed in the afternoon by professional bullfighters.

Animal rights activists annually campaign against the festival, claiming it is cruel to animals.

Destino Navarra, an official tour guide group, said visitors from United States and Canada represent 70% of its total bookings for this year’s festival.

Expert bull runners, mostly locals, try to sprint at full steam just in the front of the bull horns before peeling off at the last second. The inexperienced, a group that includes most foreigners, do well enough to scramble out of the way, often ending up in piles of fellow runners.

Almost everyone in Pamplona wears the traditional white shirt and pants with red sash and neckerchief during the colorful festival.