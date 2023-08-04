Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
World News

Panama Canal foresees its income falling after shipping limited due to a drought

A cargo ship sails toward the Pacific Ocean after its transit though the Panama Canal, as seen from Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
The mast of a sunken sailboat sticks out of the water as a cargo ship sails toward the Pacific Ocean after its transit through the Panama Canal, as seen from Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
A cargo ship sails near the Pedro Miguel Locks on Panama Canal in Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
A cargo ship sails through Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal in Agua Clara, Panama, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
A cargo ship waits on Gatun lake, for its transit through the Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal in Agua Clara, Panama, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
The managers of the Panama Canal said they expect income from the waterway to drop after authorities were forced to limit the number of ships passing through each to 32 due to a lack of rainfall.

Ricaurte Vásquez, the canal’s administrator, said Thursday that income in 2024 could drop by as much as $200 million because of the drought.

The canal implemented a measure Sunday capping the number of ships passing through its locks daily to a maximum of 32, compared to 36 to 38 under normal operation.

Not enough rain has fallen to feed the watershed system of rivers and brooks that fill lakes, whose waters in turn fill the locks.

The watershed also supplies freshwater to Panama City, home to about half the country’s population of 4 million.

The canal had expected to earn about $4.9 billion in fees next year before the measures were announced.