Israel-Hamas war
Salman Rushdie memoir
Mary Lou Retton illness
Jada Pinkett Smith
104-year-old skydiver dies
World News

Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap

Migrants heading north line up to take a boat in Bajo Chiquito in the Darien province of Panama, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
1 of 5 | 

Migrants heading north line up to take a boat in Bajo Chiquito in the Darien province of Panama, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, right, and Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves shake hands during a press conference at the border police headquarters during their meeting in Meteti, Darien province, Panama, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
2 of 5 | 

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, right, and Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves shake hands during a press conference at the border police headquarters during their meeting in Meteti, Darien province, Panama, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Migrants line up to show their IDs to Panamanian immigration officials as they arrive to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
3 of 5 | 

Migrants line up to show their IDs to Panamanian immigration officials as they arrive to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Migrants heading north arrive to Lajas Blancas where a Panamanian border police officer stands on the bank of the Chucunaque River in the Darien province, Panama, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
4 of 5 | 

Migrants heading north arrive to Lajas Blancas where a Panamanian border police officer stands on the bank of the Chucunaque River in the Darien province, Panama, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
A migrant shows their ID to Panamanian immigration officials upon arrival to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, late Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
5 of 5 | 

A migrant shows their ID to Panamanian immigration officials upon arrival to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, late Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
 
Share

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama and Costa Rica announced a plan to quickly bus thousands of migrants through Panama to the Costa Rican border, as the countries continue to grapple with a steady increase in the number of migrants moving through the jungle-clad Darien Gap.

Panama estimates that 420,700 migrants have crossed the Gap from Colombia to Panama so far this year, making it likely the full-year number will top a half million.

Industrial-scale smuggling operations in Colombia have now reduced the dangerous crossing to a little over two days for the strongest walkers. The expedited bus service in Panama will likely decrease further the amount of time migrants take to reach the U.S. border, now down to about two and a half weeks.

Panama hopes the new plan will disrupt the smuggling networks that charge migrants to get through the country, as well as reduce crowding at reception camps in Panama where migrants stay once they exit the Darien Gap trail.

Other news
Yogeshkumar Patel, second left, holds his child as he and his wife, Divya, left, originally from India, participate in a citizenship ceremony in Rotorua, New Zealand, on July 27, 2021. New Zealand's annual net immigration has soared to a record 110,000 as a post-pandemic surge of movement continues, according to figures released Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Andrew Warner/The Daily Post via AP)
New Zealand immigration hits an all-time high as movement surges following pandemic lull
FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. As the number of migrants coming to the U.S.'s southern border is climbing, the Biden administration aims to admit more refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean over the next year. The White House Friday, Sept. 29, released the targets for how many refugees it aims to admit over the next fiscal year starting October 1 and from what regions of the world. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Mexico says it has rejected US-funded migrant transit centers
FILE - The Supreme Court entrance is photographed in London, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The British government's contentious policy to stem the flow of migrants faces one of its toughest challenges this week as the U.K. Supreme Court weighs whether it’s lawful to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda starting on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
British government tries to assure UK Supreme Court it’s safe to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

Panama’s National Immigration Service said 30 buses carried a group of almost 1,600 migrants Tuesday from Panama to a Costa Rican migrant center in Corredores, just inside Costa Rica.

In April, the U.S., Panama and Colombia announced a campaign to slow migration through the Darien jungle, but migrants’ numbers have only grown forcing the Biden administration to seek other options.

The majority of the migrants are from Venezuela, with others from Ecuador, Colombia and Haiti.

____

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/migration