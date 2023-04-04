AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Strong quake rattles Panama’s coast; no reports of damage

April 4, 2023 GMT

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama’s Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 5:18 local time (22:18 UTC) and its epicenter was about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Boca Chica. The earthquake occurred at a depth of eight miles (13 kilometers).

Panama’s civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damages. But the office said the quake was felt on nearby Coiba Island.

National Civil Defense Director Carlos Rumbo told local press that his office had not received reports of damage or injuries, but was continuing to check with people in the provinces along the Pacific coast.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.