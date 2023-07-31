Nearly 250,000 migrants crossed Panama’s Darien Gap so far this year, more than in all of 2022

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Yellow trucking shutting down
Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mar-a-Lago manager appears in court
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
World News

Nearly 250,000 migrants crossed Panama’s Darien Gap so far this year, more than in all of 2022

FILE - Migrants line up to take a boat after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia, in Bajo Chiquito, Panama, May 7, 2023. The nation has also become the epicenter of a steady flow of migration through the perilous jungles of the Darien Gap running along the Colombia-Panama border. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

FILE - Migrants line up to take a boat after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia, in Bajo Chiquito, Panama, May 7, 2023. The nation has also become the epicenter of a steady flow of migration through the perilous jungles of the Darien Gap running along the Colombia-Panama border. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

 
Share

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The number of migrants crossing Panama’s dangerous, jungle-clad Darien Gap swelled to almost 250,000 in the first seven months of 2023, surpassing the number that crossed in all of 2022, officials said Friday.

It is a record pace of migration through the gap, which connects South America to Central America. The surge comes despite an agreement announced in April between the United States, Colombia and Panama to offer alternatives to migration.

The United Nations projects that if the pace keeps up, as many as 400,000 may cross the gap by the year’s end. Experts say it would be hard to crack down on the smuggling gangs that operate the route.

Panama’s National Immigration service said 248,901 migrants had made the trip through July 31, and that 21% of those crossing were children or adolescents.

Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino confirmed that was higher than last year’s total.

Migrants from South America — mainly Venezuelans — use the Darien Gap to travel be land through Central America and to the U.S. southwestern border. But a host of people from other places, including Africa and Asia, travel to South America to use the gap as well.

In April, The United States, Panama and Colombia said in a joint statement said the countries will use “new lawful and flexible pathways for tens of thousands of migrants and refugees as an alternative to irregular migration.”

The also involved investment to reduce poverty and create jobs in the Colombian and Panamanian border communities, presumably so fewer people work at smuggling migrants.