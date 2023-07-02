FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
U.S. News

Illinois businessman convicted of price-gouging N95 masks during early weeks of pandemic

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois businessman has been convicted of price-gouging in connection with the sale of N95 masks during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krikor Topouzian, 62, of Winnetka, was convicted Thursday in federal court in Chicago following a bench trial, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He could face up to a year in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 10.

Topouzian owned a health supply company in Skokie, Illinois, according to prosecutors. He purchased about 80,000 N95 masks in March and April of 2020 for about $5 per mask and then sold them for about $20 per mask, prosecutors said. He boasted about making as much as $80,000 per day and $1 million in a matter of weeks, prosecutors said.

Other news
This photo provided by Kevin Fee, senior special litigation counsel with the ACLU of Illinois, shows the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Ill., May 3, 2023. (Kevin Fee/ACLU of Illinois via AP)
Children face solitary confinement in cells at Illinois juvenile detention facility, ACLU says
Young people are confined to cells the size of parking spaces up to 23 hours per day alone, with fluorescent lights that never turn off, at Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Illinois.
FILE - Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during cerebrations for the 96th birthday anniversary of her late father, General Aung San, and Myanmar Children Day at her National League for Democracy party's headquarters on Feb. 13, 2011, in Yangon, Myanmar. Legal officials in Myanmar says its Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for this month to consider appeals from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi concerning her convictions in cases brought mostly by the military government that saw her receive a total of 33 years in prison. (AP Photo/Khin Maung Win)
Myanmar’s Supreme Court to hear appeals of ousted leader Suu Kyi in cases brought by the army
Legal officials in Myanmar say its Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for this month to consider appeals from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against conviction in cases that saw her receive a total of 33 years in prison, legal officials said Saturday.
FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
Fox News reaches $12M settlement with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case
A lawyer for a former Fox News producer who says the network coerced her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Prince Harry is seeking 320,000 pounds ($406,000) in his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex's lawyer submitted the claim in a court document Friday, June 30, 2023, at the conclusion of the trial that began in early May. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Prince Harry seeks over $550,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry is seeking 440,000 pounds ($558,000) in his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid.

The masks had been labeled “scarce materials” during the pandemic as part of the Defense Production Act.

Matt McQuaid, one of Topouzian’s attorneys, said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday that Topouzian plans to appeal his conviction. Toupouzian believes he did nothing wrong and that he received overwhelming support from his customers for providing the masks, McQuaid said.