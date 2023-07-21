Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By STEVE REED
 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the terms publicly.

The deal comes just four days before the Panthers are to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract heading to camp.

Other news
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Panthers counting on rookie quarterback Bryce Young to end 5-year playoff drought
The Carolina Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought.
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 24, 2017. The Carolina Panthers announced they're inducting defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor. The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium at halftime of the team’s Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
Carolina Panthers inducting Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into Hall of Honor
The Carolina Panthers announced they’re inducting defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) walks away from the field following NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Thielen without a big-name running mate, but likes Panthers depth at wide receiver
Whether it’s been Justin Jefferson or Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen always seemed to have an elite running mate at wide receiver during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) stands on the sidelines during the NFL football team's OTA practices in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Panthers’ Brian Burns wants to be among NFL’s highest-paid pass rushers
Brian Burns has been one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers over the past four seasons. Now the Carolina Panthers outside linebacker wants to be paid like it.

The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears from the ninth spot to get Young, giving them a potential long-term solution at quarterback — a position where they have struggled to find stability for years.

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 for Alabama, where he was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He finished second in school history with 8,356 career yards passing and 80 touchdowns.

He took over first-team reps in OTAs and is tracking to be the team’s Week 1 starter.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL