Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
Sports

Ex-Scotland rugby player dies in paragliding accident while in S. Africa to watch son at tournament

 
Share

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A former Scotland rugby player was killed in a paragliding accident in South Africa while there to watch his son play in the Under-20 World Championship, authorities said Tuesday.

Greig Oliver, who played for Scotland from 1987-1992 and was a member of the coaching staff at Irish rugby club Munster, died in the incident in Cape Town on Monday, Munster and the South African Rugby Union said. He was 58.

Oliver’s son, Jack, is playing for the Ireland team at the tournament in South Africa and he was on holiday with his wife, Fiona.

Other news
FILE - South Africa's Duane Vermeulen during the rugby union international match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Vermeulen to captain Springboks vs. Australia and Libbok starts at No. 10
No. 8 Duane Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf.
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
The return of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach brings hope to Australia, confusion in South Africa
The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform.
FILE - Ireland's Johnny Sexton, bottom center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, Saturday, March 18, 2023. A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026. Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR say they are working on a new competition to take place in the existing July and November international windows. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Six Nations and SANZAAR plan new biennial international rugby competition
A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026.
Referee Ben O'Keeffe signals a try for Codie Taylor of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
New Zealand’s Lienert-Brown to miss 2 Rugby Championship matches for dangerous tackle
Center Anton Lienert-Brown will miss the New Zealand All Blacks’ first two matches in this year’s Rugby Championships after being suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle.

South Africa’s National Sea Rescue Institute said that Oliver was on a tandem paraglider with a pilot when they collided in mid-air with another tandem paraglider near the shore at Cape Town’s Sea Point area.

Oliver and the pilot landed in the sea between 200-300 meters offshore. The pilot sustained minor injuries but Oliver was discovered on some rocks out at sea and entangled in the paragliding equipment, rescuers said. The rescue team performed CPR on him but he was declared dead, the sea rescue institute said.

The two people on the other paraglider were unhurt.

The South African Rugby Union said it “will do everything in its power to support the Oliver family in coping with this terrible situation.”

Oliver only played a handful of games for Scotland but did appear at two Rugby World Cups, in 1987 and 1991.

___

More AP rugby news: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby-union