Sports

Men and women will use same time trial route for cycling at 2024 Paris Olympics

 
Men and women will compete on the same time trial route for the first time during cycling events at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet revealed the routes on Tuesday during the fourth stage of the Tour de France.

The 35 men and 35 women will take on the same 32.4-kilometer (20.1-mile) time trial route on July 27 — with the men beginning two hours after the women.

Starting from the Esplanade des Invalides, they will pass through the affluent Saint-Germain-des-Prés district and the Bastille before cutting through the Vincennes woods and ending on the Alexandre III bridge.

The road races will take place on Aug. 3 for the men and Aug. 4 for the women. They start and finish at the famed Trocadéro site opposite the Eiffel Tower and with 90 riders involved in both races.

The men’s route is 273 kilometers (169.3 miles) while the women’s is 158 kilometers (98 miles), with both undulating routes cutting through the Chevreuse valley and featuring a climb up the Montmartre district on the way back to Trocadéro.

2024 Paris Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports