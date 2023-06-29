David Lappartient elected president of France’s Olympic Committee

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

David Lappartient elected president of France’s Olympic Committee

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — David Lappartient was elected president of France’s Olympic Committee on Thursday, replacing Brigitte Henriques after she resigned unexpectedly last month.

Lappartient has been president of the International Cycling Union since 2017 and a member of the International Olympic Committee since last year.

The 50-year-old Frenchman secured 36 votes compared to eight for rival candidate Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj, the French Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Other news
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Torkelson homers twice for the Tigers in an 8-5 victory over the AL West-leading Rangers
Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as the Detroit Tigers earned a series split against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers with a 8-5 victory.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the dugout after hitting an RBI double, scoring teammate Whitt Merrifield, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will take part in Home Run Derby
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby. Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland.
England's Justin Rose reacts after teeing off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Rose sets the pace at British Masters with 7-under 65
Justin Rose has set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65. Rose is the World No. 31 and top-ranked player in the field.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis (32) singles off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Garcia, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.

Lappartient’s election comes amid somewhat turbulent preparations for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year.

The Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters was raided by police last week as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games. In an interview with The Associated Press, Tony Estanguet, the chief organizer of the Paris Games, insisted that the two French police probes bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades.

The Paris Games run from July 26-Aug. 11, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Henriques, a former soccer player on the French national team, was the first woman to lead Olympic sports in France and had been in place since June 2021.

Her abrupt departure followed a period of intense infighting in French Olympic circles and prompted calls from Paris 2024 organizers for sports leaders to set differences aside.

French sports have been rocked over the past year.

Noël Le Graët resigned as president of France’s soccer federation in February after a government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

Bernard Laporte resigned as president of France’s rugby federation in January after he was convicted of passive corruption and handed a suspended prison sentence.

Last October, Claude Atcher was fired as chief executive of the Rugby World Cup that opens in France in September, and which also will serve as a test of France’s security preparations for the Olympics.

Atcher’s removal followed an investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports