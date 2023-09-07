Hurricane Lee
Bruce Springsteen
Air bag recall
Russia - Ukraine war
Danny Masterson
Sports

French President Macron: ‘There can’t, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games’

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, Southeastern France, Friday Sept. 1, 2023. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, Southeastern France, Friday Sept. 1, 2023. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said the Russian flag has no place at next year’s Paris Olympics because of the war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin’s regime in Ukraine.

Russia has not been allowed to fly its flag at the Olympics since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Since then, Russians have been competing at the Summer and Winter Olympics under various names because of doping issues.

In an interview with L’Equipe newspaper published Thursday, Macron said he didn’t want them to fly their flag in Paris because of the war in Ukraine.

“Russia, as a country, has no place at a time when it has committed war crimes and deported children,” Macron said.

Other news
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock talks to journalists during an interview outside the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Jürgen Stock, who was appointed to the post in 2014 is beginning his last year in office. Interpol, which was founded in 1923, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Interpol at 100: A mixed legacy of hunting fugitives and merging police data from 195 countries
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall welcome French president Emmanuel Macron to Clarence House in London, Thursday June 18, 2020. King Charles III will travel to France later in Sept. 2023 finally proceeding with a State Visit that was postponed in March due to fears that protesters demonstrating against President Emanuel Macron’s economic policies would disrupt the pageantry. Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Paris and Bordeaux from Sept. 20-22. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP, File)
King Charles III’s visit to France will include a state dinner at Versailles and a stop in Bordeaux
The Webb Ellis Cup is on display during a press conference in Paris, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France boosts security at Rugby World Cup. The hosts don’t want another failure before Olympics

The interview was published a day after a Russian missile tore through an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine, killing 17 people and wounding dozens.

The IOC has encouraged governing bodies of individual sports to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as “neutral athletes” without national symbols or flags in Olympic qualifying events.

The governing bodies of most Olympic sports have either adopted the IOC policy already or are working on plans to do so. The IOC still recommends barring Russia and Belarus from team sports and excluding athletes who are contracted to the military or security forces.

“There can’t, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games, I think there’s a consensus on that,” Macron said.

Asked whether he favors the presence of Russian athletes, Macron said the issue “should not be politicized.”

“I want the Olympic world to make a conscious decision, and I have every confidence in (IOC president) Thomas Bach,” he said.

Macron acknowledged that as president of France he has a say in the matter, “but within the framework of a dialogue.”

France could refuse to issue visas to Russian athletes, coaches and officials, as some European countries have done for sporting events they have hosted since the invasion started.

“The real question that the Olympic world will have to decide is what place to give to these Russian athletes, who have sometimes prepared their whole lives and may also be victims of this regime,” Macron said. “Some may fight it, even in their public statements.”

In March, the IOC said eligibility should be limited to athletes and officials who have not actively supported the war, nor have ties to the military and state security agencies. No clear definitions for eligibility have yet been stated.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games