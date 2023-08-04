Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Rains set back test of Paris’ preparations for Olympic swimming in the Seine

The Seine rivers flows though Paris, with the Eiffel Tower at center, in Paris, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Heavy rains in Paris have dealt a blow to plans intended to test the French capital's readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year's Summer Olympics. A planned training session Friday Aug.4, 2023 for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris was cancelled because the water quality dropped below acceptable standards.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A woman rests at the Pont Alexandre III over the Seine river, in Paris, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The Seine river flows through Paris Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
(AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
 
PARIS (AP) — Heavy rains have set back plans to test Paris’ readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year’s Summer Olympics.

A planned training session Friday for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris was canceled because the water quality dropped below acceptable standards, the international governing body of swimming announced.

That can happen when rains cause overflows of untreated waste into the Seine. France’s capital city is spending massively on water-management projects that officials say will make pollution caused by storms less frequent.

World Aquatics said in a statement that after days of rains, “the water quality in the Seine has currently fallen below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers’ health.”

A decision on whether the Open Water Swimming World Cup event goes ahead as scheduled Saturday and Sunday will follow more water-quality tests, it said.

The competition is among a raft of events being used to test Paris’ Olympic plans. The Seine is the venue for marathon swimming at the Games next summer and the swimming leg of Olympic and Paralympic triathlon.

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports