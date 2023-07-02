FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer

Ukraine's Georgiy Sudakov celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Giulesti stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

PARIS (AP) — Israel and Spain have qualified for the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics because England won their quarterfinals game Sunday at the Under-21 European Championship.

Ukraine joined them later Sunday after winning the last quarterfinal 3-1 against France, which was already assured of playing at the Olympics as the host nation.

Israel and Spain had advanced to the semifinals on Saturday at the U21 Euros, putting themselves on track to take two of the three Olympic places available to join France which got a guaranteed direct entry.

England won 1-0 Sunday against Portugal in Kutaisi, Georgia, but is ineligible to represent Britain — the Olympic team that also includes Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales — in men’s soccer.

The England result ensured Olympic places were guaranteed for the other three semifinalists at the U21 Euros which are being co-hosted by Georgia and Romania. England will play Israel on Wednesday.

Ukraine will play Spain in the semifinals on Wednesday, despite falling behind early against France. Georgiy Sudakov scored twice before halftime and his Shakhtar Donetsk teammate Artem Bondarenko sealed the win in the 86th minute.

Russia was barred by UEFA last year from international tournaments because of its invasion of Ukraine and was removed from a qualifying group for the U21 Euros.

The 16-nation Olympic lineup in men’s soccer already includes the United States and Dominican Republic, plus host France.

Israel has played national-team soccer as a member of European soccer body UEFA since the 1990s because of political and security issues with Asian Football Confederation members.

Olympic men’s soccer is an Under-23 tournament with three over-age players allowed in each squad. Kylian Mbappé is expected to be available for selection by France.

