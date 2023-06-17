Wichita man arrested, accused of sneaking into hospital, sexually assaulting 3 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting three patients after sneaking into a Wichita hospital, then fighting with security guards who tried to apprehend him.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Friday that two guards were battered before police got there.

The 28-year-old suspect is jailed now on $250,000 bond for three rape charges.

Citing an active investigation, the hospital referred comment to the police department.

Rebolledo said the suspect was not a patient or employee at the hospital. He added that it is unclear how the man got into the hospital.