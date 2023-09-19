Police are investigating the death of a man following an ‘incident’ at a New England Patriots game

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a New Hampshire man following an “incident” in the stands at a New England Patriots home game over the weekend, a county attorney’s office said.

Police and personnel responded to the upper deck at Gillette Stadium shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, “was in apparent need of medical attention,” the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said in a news release Monday.

Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news release said.

Results of an autopsy were expected Tuesday, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said.

Further information was not provided.

“The death of a 53-year old New Hampshire man following an incident in the 300’s tier of Gillette Stadium during the September 17, 2023 game is, according to normal protocol, under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office,” the release said.

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Patriots in Sunday’s game.