Sports

Patriots sign free agent defensive end Trey Flowers, who was on their last 3 Super Bowl teams

FILE - New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, that they have signed DE Trey Flowers. Flowers spent his first four seasons with New England from 2015 through the 2018 season and was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, that they have signed DE Trey Flowers. Flowers spent his first four seasons with New England from 2015 through the 2018 season and was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers speaks with reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, that they have signed DE Trey Flowers. Flowers spent his first four seasons with New England from 2015 through the 2018 season and was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE - New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers speaks with reporters in the team’s locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, that they have signed DE Trey Flowers. Flowers spent his first four seasons with New England from 2015 through the 2018 season and was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Trey Flowers signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, returning to the team where he played his first four NFL seasons and won two of three Super Bowls.

The defensive end was placed on injured reserve after playing in four games for the Miami Dolphins last season and was an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old Flowers has started 64 of 79 regular-season games over eight seasons since the Patriots drafted him out of Arkansas in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

All nine of his postseason starts were with the Patriots, who won Super Bowls in 2016 and 2018 and played in the game in 2017.

He left the Patriots as a free agent in 2019 and signed with the Detroit Lions. Injuries limited him to 29 games over three seasons with the Lions. The Dolphins signed him last August, and he hurt his foot in the fourth game and didn’t play again.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl