NATO and Ukraine
Northeast flood recovery
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Dramatic space telescope photos
Wimbledon
Sports

Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal and links up again with former coach Unai Emery

 
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Spain defender Pau Torres is linking up again with Unai Emery, this time in England with Aston Villa.

Torres, a 26-year-old left-sided center back, played under Emery at Villarreal, the player’s hometown club where he has been in the senior team since 2017. Together, they won the Europa League in 2021 and reached the Champions League semifinals a year later.

Torres moves for a reported initial fee of 32.5 million euros ($36 million) and is joining a team that will be playing in the Europa Conference League in the upcoming season.

Other news
FILE - Russia's Daler Kuzyaev in actions during the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between San Marino and Russia, in San Marino, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev has signed a two-year deal with French club Le Havre. The newly-promoted club from the port city in the Normandy region said Kuzyaev, who signed from Zenit St. Petersburg, will join his new teammates in the coming days. (AP Photo/Marco Vasini, File)
Russian international Daler Kuzyaev joins newly-promoted Le Havre in French league
Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev has signed a two-year deal with French club Le Havre. The newly-promoted club from the port city in the Normandy region says Kuzyaev will join his new teammates in the coming days.
United States soccer player Christian Pulisic waves as he arrives in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for medical tests at Italian Serie A soccer team AC Milan before an expected transfer from British club FC Chelsea. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)
United States forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan
United States forward Christian Pulisic has arrived in Italy for a medical test with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea.
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Women’s World Cup brings attention to abuse in soccer
The Women’s World Cup will be played with new programs in place to help protect players and other participants.
Former Japan forward Kazuyoshi Miura, left, plays for Oliveirense in the second half of a football match against Academico de Viseu in Viseu, Portugal, on April 22, 2023. Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Oldest pro soccer player Miura not ready to retire, set to play again in Portugal
The oldest professional soccer player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet. Striker Kazuyoshi Miura is 56.

The arrival of Torres, who has played 23 times for Spain, raises questions about the future of Villa captain Tyrone Mings, an England international who currently is the left-sided central defender under Emery.

