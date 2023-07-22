South Africa’s Women’s World Cup captain says team has resolved pay dispute

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

South Africa’s Women’s World Cup captain says team has resolved pay dispute

South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis speaks at a press conference ahead of their game against Sweden at the Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23.(AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
1 of 5 | 

South Africa’s coach Desiree Ellis speaks at a press conference ahead of their game against Sweden at the Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23.(AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Africa's Refiloe Jane, right, takes a selfie with teammates during the familiarization session before their match against Sweden at the Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
2 of 5 | 

South Africa’s Refiloe Jane, right, takes a selfie with teammates during the familiarization session before their match against Sweden at the Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Africa's captain Refiloe Jane speaks at a press conference ahead of their game against Sweden at the Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
3 of 5 | 

South Africa’s captain Refiloe Jane speaks at a press conference ahead of their game against Sweden at the Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Refiloe Jane, captain for the South Africa's Women's World Cup, attends a joint media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe stepped in Wednesday to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa's Women's World Cup players and their national association, ensuring they will get on a plane and head to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
4 of 5 | 

Refiloe Jane, captain for the South Africa’s Women’s World Cup, attends a joint media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe stepped in Wednesday to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup players and their national association, ensuring they will get on a plane and head to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Refiloe Jane, captain for the South Africa's Women's World Cup, right, sits with teammates as they attend a joint media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe stepped in Wednesday to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa's Women's World Cup players and their national association, ensuring they will get on a plane and head to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
5 of 5 | 

Refiloe Jane, captain for the South Africa’s Women’s World Cup, right, sits with teammates as they attend a joint media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe stepped in Wednesday to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup players and their national association, ensuring they will get on a plane and head to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE LISTER
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South African players are committed to playing in the Women’s World Cup following disputes around player and support staff pay, and the team captain on Saturday assured fans back home they are fully focused on their upcoming tournament matches.

Team captain Refiloe Jane confirmed that all disputes with the South African federation had been settled before the tournament’s start, including the guarantee of $30,000 to each player that had previously been promised by FIFA.

“All the contractual disputes that we had were resolved,” Jane said at a news conference ahead of Sunday’s opener against Sweden. “We came into New Zealand having sorted all our problems. And when we left South Africa, we assured the nation that everything has been in order. So coming into this tournament our focus has been just focusing on football.”

Other news
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Bipartisan trio of senators propose federal oversight of NIL compensation, athlete health care
A bipartisan group of senators is proposing new oversight of college sports and the NCAA. A bill being worked would pre-empt state laws and create national regulations for name, image and likeness compensation for players.
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Giants’ Saquon Barkley considering holding out after failing to get a new deal
A frustrated Saquon Barkley considered sitting out the 2023 season among his options if the star running back couldn’t get a new contract from the New York Giants.
FILE - Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol speaks to the media after a 3-2 win in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. The Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, July 19, signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Kraken sign coach Dave Hakstol to contract extension through 2025-26 season
The Seattle Kraken signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.
Australia's Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 British Open, left, prepares to hand back the Claret Jug trophy to Martin Slumbers, the Chief Executive of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club St Andrews, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The British Open Golf Championships starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
The British Open is not ruling out Saudi funding
R&A chief Martin Slumbers won’t rule out taking money from Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. Slumbers is concerned about the big increases in prize money in professional golf.

Earlier this month, the majority of the national team did not play a warm-up match against Botswana in protest of FIFA’s group payment of $30,000 was not included in their contracts, in addition to concerns around the condition of the stadium in which they were scheduled to play. The South African Football Association cobbled together a team of local club players, the roster for which included a 13-year-old player, and lost 5-0.

The pay dispute ended when Patrice Motsepe, the president of the African Football Confederation and the first Black billionaire in Africa on the Forbes list, agreed to contribute $320,000 to Banyana to be equally distributed to the World Cup players.

In that same news conference announcing the donation from the Motsepe Foundation, the South African Football Players Union noted it also negotiated a deal that would financially benefit backroom and technical staff.

In the last week, after Banyana Banyana’s arrival in New Zealand, the South African Football Association released statements contradicting the players’ union previous statement regarding support staff salaries.

“We have committed to every single cent that was raised for the players including the FIFA prize monies that were put on the table,” said SAFA on July 16, 11 days after the mention of support staff. “As far as the staff is concerned, we committed to their assignment contracts to pay their daily fees as per the contract signed and daily allowances, over and above the fees.”

The decision to move past the disputes was of great importance to the players, Jane said.

“It gives us time to focus on what really matters, which is to play football for our nation and to represent the country,” she said.

Solving the contract has also been important for garnering from the team’s fans.

“It was a good feeling to know that we have that support, to know that everyone has been behind us,” she said. “We have that support from back at home.”

___

Joe Lister is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism.

__

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports