PGA Tour top executive Andy Pazder abruptly resigns

Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2023 MTV VMA nominations
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

PGA Tour top executive Andy Pazder abruptly resigns

By DOUG FERGUSON
 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Pazder abruptly resigned Tuesday from his role as a top PGA Tour executive, according to a memo sent to players just hours before their first formal meeting with Commissioner Jay Monahan since his return to work.

Pazder was the tour’s chief tournaments and competition officer, effectively overseeing all matters related to competition. He has been with the tour for the last 35 years.

The tour said in a memo that Pazder informed the tour of his decision to resign effective immediately. It offered no other details. Tyler Dennis, an executive vice president and president of the PGA Tour, is to assume his responsibilities.

The decision comes two weeks after Monahan appointed him to two task forces related to the proposed agreement with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund.

Other news
Justin Thomas reacts to missing a birdie putt on the first hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Column: New PGA Tour model caters to big performances, not just big names
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. Buehler is scheduled to throw to hitters Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for the first time since he had a second Tommy John surgery two years ago. At least the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher has some experience throwing to someone standing in the box — Masters champion Jon Rahm, of all people.(AP Photo/John McCoy, File)
Walker Buehler meets Jon Rahm -- on the mound, not the golf course
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits from the ninth fairway during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule

One involved the “Player Benefit Program,” such as how players would benefit financially from the agreement if it gets finalized by the end of the year. The other was to evaluate how LIV Golf players could return to the PGA Tour and the discipline they would face.

Serving on both task forces with Pazder was Jason Gore, a former PGA Tour winner recently elevated to the role of “chief player officer” and reporting directly to Monahan.

Pazder had been a key architect in several big changes over the years, such as the Korn Ferry Tour Finals that replaced the traditional qualifying tournament, and the new format at the Tour Championship in which the FedEx Cup leader starts with a two-shot lead.

Monahan stunned players and staff when he announced June 6 a deal to become partners with the Public Investment Fund, the backers of LIV Golf. He negotiated the framework agreement with two board members, and players weren’t aware until moments before it was announced.

A week later, Monahan took a leave citing a “medical situation.” He returned to work three weeks ago. Tuesday afternoon was his first formal meeting with players at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Monahan also said last week Tiger Woods had agreed to become a player-director on the PGA Tour board for the first time, the result of 41 players demanding a stronger voice in all big negotiations in the future.

Players were hopeful of more details on the Saudi deal. And while some players suggested Monahan’s resignation at a player meeting right after the deal was announced, emotions have cooled and he has earned the support of players like Woods and Jon Rahm.

British Open champion Brian Harman said earlier Tuesday one question he had for Monahan is why he agreed to the deal knowing he would take a hit because of the about-face.

“I believe that Jay had ultimate authority at all times as far as negotiating and stuff like that, and he knew that his reputation was going to take a major hit if they went forward,” Harman said. “My question would just be why didn’t he stop it, knowing that his reputation was going to take a hit?

“In my mind I think he believed that it was the best thing going forward, and that’s why he did it.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf