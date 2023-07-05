(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Vermont schools sue Monsanto over toxic PCB contamination

By LISA RATHKE
 
Share

Dozens of Vermont school districts have sued chemical giant Monsanto over toxic contamination in educational buildings from now-banned industrial chemicals known as PCBs.

Last year, Vermont became the first state in the country to require older schools get tested for polychlorinated biphenyls, which were used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980.

More than 90 school districts filed the complaint on Friday in federal court. They’re seeking to recover costs and damages because, under Vermont’s law, schools with high-enough contamination levels must reduce exposure. Removing the PCBs will be expensive, and certain districts may have to demolish buildings and replace them with new ones — which in total could cost them “hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars,” the lawsuit says.

Other news
A jar made in 1865 in the Zuni Pueblo is displayed at the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vt., Friday, June 21, 2023. The museum was gifted a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art and plans to build a $12.6 million facility for them. Some of the pottery is currently on display. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
A Vermont museum is gifted a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art
A Vermont museum has acquired a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art. It is planning to construct a $12.6 million facility to house the pieces that make up a rare national collection in the Northeast.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows John Griffin, of Stamford, Conn. The former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont. (Vermont State Police via AP, File)
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
A former CNN television producer has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts.
FILE - The Vermont State House stands on Feb. 14, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature returns to the Statehouse on Tuesday, June 20, to try to override a number of vetoes from Republican Gov. Phil Scott, including his rejection of the state budget bill and key social programs that lawmakers passed. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)
Vermont Legislature overrides a number of Republican governor’s vetoes
The Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature has overriden a number of Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes and agreed to a plan to extend emergency hotel housing for the most vulnerable of the homeless population.
FILE - Students pick up lunch at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022. Vermont's Republican governor on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, allowed a bill that will provide free school meals to all students to become law without his signature, saying that a veto would likely be overridden. Vermont now joins five other states providing free school meals for all students, regardless of their families' income. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)
Vermont governor allows free school meals to become law without signature
Vermont’s Republican governor has allowed a bill that will provide free school meals to all students to become law without his signature, saying a veto would likely be overridden.

The PCBs are present in the school buildings from caulking and glazing compounds, sealants, adhesives, and other construction materials.

Monsanto said the case has no merit and that “third party companies, not Monsanto” produced the PCB-laden materials used at the schools.

“Monsanto never manufactured, used or disposed of PCBs in Vermont and has not manufactured these products for more than 45 years,” the company said in a statement late Monday. Monsanto is now owned by Bayer, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company.

The company is also seeking an emergency hearing and the preservation of evidence. Monsanto wants the districts to let it participate in environmental testing and PCB-source identification, and to document and observe the remediation work.

PCBs were used in building materials and electrical equipment like transformers, capacitors and fluorescent lighting ballasts. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency banned manufacturing and certain uses of them in 1979 over concerns they could cause cancer and other illnesses, according to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

A 2019 Associated Press investigation found that millions of fluorescent light ballasts containing PCBs probably remain in schools and day care centers across the U.S. — four decades after the chemicals were banned.

The chemicals can be released into the air and students and staff can be exposed by breathing in dust or vapors containing them; getting dust on their hands and then consuming it while eating or drinking; and having skin contact with materials that contain the chemicals, according to the department.

PCB contamination forced an entire Vermont high school to move into a closed department store in downtown Burlington, where students have taken classes since March 2021 while the old school is being demolished. The store connected to a now-closed mall underwent a $3.5 million retrofit supported by the state.

Two years ago, three teachers in Washington state who sued Monsanto over exposure to PCBs in fluorescent lights were awarded $185 million. The teachers, who worked at the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington, said they suffered brain damage from exposure to PCBs in the fluorescent lighting at the school.

The Vermont attorney general also sued Monsanto last month over PCB contamination in Vermont’s schools and natural resources. The chemicals are highly persistent and continue to circulate in Vermont’s waters and other natural resources, and have accumulated to dangerous levels in sediment, wildlife and fish, according to the lawsuit. Vermont has a fish consumption advisory for all of Lake Champlain and the Hoosic River because of the contamination, the lawsuit states.

Monsanto also said that lawsuit had no merit for the same reasons it cited in the school districts’ case.

_____

Rathke reported from Marshfield, Vt.