Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in home state of Maine more than 80 years later

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state on Tuesday.

Ensign Stanley W. Allen received a funeral with full military honors at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, with several family members in attendence.

He was 25 when he died, and his remains were previously buried with unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Other news
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Developers of a project aimed at bringing hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases that occurred during lengthy litigation will be shared. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
Partners on a project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared.
FILE - Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Augusta, Maine. Most Maine workers will get up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family or medical reasons as part of a supplemental budget Mills signed into law on Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Workers in Maine will get paid family and medical leave starting in 2026
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a supplemental budget that includes establishment of a paid family and medical leave program.
FILE - Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Champion was punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group, officials said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine’s top gambling regulator suspended for tweets about women and white nationalists
Maine’s top gambling regulator has been punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group.
FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine lawmakers are meeting ,Thursday, July 6, 2023, for votes to enact a bill expand access to abortions and to override a bill to allow more federal laws to apply to Native American tribes in the State. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine governor expected to sign bill easing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy
The Maine Senate has given final approval to a bill that would expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, sending the proposal to the governor for her signature.

Ensign Allen, who was trained to fly a spotter float plane from the USS Oklahoma, was among 429 sailors who died on the battleship, which rolled over with many trapped inside on Dec. 7, 1941.

Allen was among 388 service members whose remains went unidentified before a 2015 program in which bodies were disinterred for DNA analysis. Since then, more than 350 have been identified.

The Bowdoin College graduate enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1940 in Boston before training at Naval Air Station Pensacola and getting assigned to Observation Squadron One.

During the attack, the Oklahoma was one of the first ships hit, and many crew members were sleeping below deck with little chance of escape. The ship sank after being struck by several torpedoes.