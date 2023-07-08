FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Pedersen wins Tour de France mass sprint after Cavendish crashes; Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey

Denmark's Mads Pedersen, left, sprints ahead of Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, right, to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
1 of 11 | 

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen, left, sprints ahead of Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, right, to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Mads Pedersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
2 of 11 | 

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, left, sprints ahead of Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, right, to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
3 of 11 | 

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen, left, sprints ahead of Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, right, to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Mads Pedersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
4 of 11 | 

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Mads Pedersen reacts after winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Martin Divisek, Pool via AP)
5 of 11 | 

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen reacts after winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Martin Divisek, Pool via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Mads Pedersen celebrates after winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Martin Divisek, Pool via AP)
6 of 11 | 

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen celebrates after winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Martin Divisek, Pool via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
7 of 11 | 

Britain’s Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
8 of 11 | 

Britain’s Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
9 of 11 | 

Britain’s Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Mark Cavendish walks to a ambulance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
10 of 11 | 

Britain’s Mark Cavendish walks to a ambulance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, 4th from left, pedals during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
11 of 11 | 

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, 4th from left, pedals during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LIMOGES, France (AP) — With Mark Cavendish out of the picture, former world champion Mads Pedersen claimed a second career stage win at the Tour de France on Saturday with a big burst of power to win a mass sprint.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey after the 201-kilometer (125-mile) eighth stage from Libourne to Limoges in central France.

Pedersen proved the strongest in the long final stretch of road leading to the finish line and the Danish rider held off a late challenge from Jasper Philipsen, who had won all three previous sprints this year.

Other news
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, talks to McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Verstappen takes pole at British GP for 5th straight F1 race as McLaren goes 2nd and 3rd
Max Verstappen has held off a surprise challenge from McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take pole position at the British Grand Prix.
Soccer players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, from right, take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England soccer stars who will miss the Women’s World Cup sit in Royal Box at Wimbledon
Some of the injured players on England’s national soccer team were treated like royalty at Wimbledon with the Women’s World Cup just a few days away.
Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old's contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Goalkeeper David de Gea announces he is leaving Manchester United after 12 seasons at Old Trafford
Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford.
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France in last attempt at record outright
Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race.

“My boys gave me a perfect leadout,” said Pedersen, who rides for the Lidl-Trek team. “The final stretch was very painful. I still had the legs to finish it off.”

Wout Van Aert completed the stage podium in third.

The stage was marred by several crashes, including the one that ruled Cavendish out of the race. The ace sprinter hit the ground with 64 kilometers (40 miles) left while riding at the back of the peloton.

The British rider had finished second in Friday’s stage when Philipsen denied the rider known as the “Manx Missile” an outright record 35th Tour stage win. Cavendish equaled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 wins on the 2021 Tour, 13 years after his first success. Cavendish, who has never won the Tour, unlike five-time champion Merckx, will retire at the end of the season.

Vingegaard spent the day well protected by his Jumbo-Visma teammates and kept his 25-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the general classification. Jai Hindley remained in third place, 1 minute, 34 seconds off the pace.

The pulsating duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard is expected to resume during Sunday’s ninth stage, which finishes with a spectacular climb to Puy-de-Dome, a famed volcanic crater in the Massif Central region of south-central France which last hosted a stage 35 years ago.

The mountain is part of the Tour lore and all cycling fans cherish the memorable duel to the summit between French rivals Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor back in 1964. Anquetil went on that year to become the first five-time Tour winner.

The first rest day follows in Clermont-Ferrand on July 10.

With many riders interested in making the most of the flat profile of the first half of Stage 8 to break away, there was a flurry of attacks immediately after race director Christian Prudhomme waved the flag signaling the start.

But the peloton rode at full speed and thwarted the moves.

Veteran Belgian all-rounder Tim Declercq, a powerful rider usually excelling in chasing breakaways for the Soudal Quick-Step team, finally managed to get away from the bunch after 20 kilometers (12.5 miles), accompanied by Frenchmen Anthony Delaplace and Anthony Turgis.

The sprinters’ teams were relieved to see the break limited to just three men, and finally slowed down to let them go.

The trio had a maximum lead of 4 minutes, 40 seconds and were ultimately reeled in during the finale after Vingegaard’s teammates stepped up the pace.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports