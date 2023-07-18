FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Giants beats Reds 4-2 and 11-10, extend winning streak to 7 and Reds’ skid to 6

San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, left, high-fives Wilmer Flores after the final out of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, early Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco Giants’ Camilo Doval, left, high-fives Wilmer Flores after the final out of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, early Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Scott Alexander throws during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco Giants’ Scott Alexander throws during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, early Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco Giants’ Camilo Doval throws during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, early Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos hits a two-run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco Giants’ Luis Matos hits a two-run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Brett Wisely runs on his way to scoring on a double by Joc Pederson against the Cincinnati Reds during the 10th inning in the continuation of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended Monday in the eighth inning due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco Giants’ Brett Wisely runs on his way to scoring on a double by Joc Pederson against the Cincinnati Reds during the 10th inning in the continuation of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended Monday in the eighth inning due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, left, shakes hands with Patrick Bailey after the final out of the 10th inning in the continuation of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended in the eighth inning Monday due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco Giants’ Camilo Doval, left, shakes hands with Patrick Bailey after the final out of the 10th inning in the continuation of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended in the eighth inning Monday due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval throws during the 10th inning in the continuation of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended in the eighth inning Monday due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco Giants’ Camilo Doval throws during the 10th inning in the continuation of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended in the eighth inning Monday due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz dives as he fields a grounder by San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., who was out during the 10th inning in the continuation of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended Monday in the eighth inning due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz dives as he fields a grounder by San Francisco Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr., who was out during the 10th inning in the continuation of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The game was suspended Monday in the eighth inning due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Casey Schmitt drew a bases-loaded walk that forced home the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-10 Tuesday night for a seven-game winning streak.

San Francisco began the evening by winning the completion of Monday’s suspended game 4-2 behind Joc Pederson’s tiebreaking, 10th-inning double.

Cincinnati has lost six straight, matching its season high.

Wilmer Flores homered twice off Luke Weaver, a solo drive in the first and a three-run homer in the third that tied the score 4-4. Flores had three home runs in the two games.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, a 23-year-old playing his second big league game, had a pinch-hit, three-run homer off Mauricio Llovera in the fifth for an 8-7 Reds lead. He was surprised to be sent up to pinch-hit but appreciated the faith.

“Honestly, when it happened, I was just happy,” Encarnacion-Strand said. “I just want to be a spark for the team. ... I try not to think. When I think I get in trouble.”

Jake Fraley and Will Benson hit two-run homers against Anthony DeSclafani, and Joey Votto hit a two-run homer off Jakob Junis.

With the score 8-8, Mike Yastrzemski walked against Buck Farmer (2-4) with one out in the seventh and Blake Sabol singled with two outs. Tony Santillan relieved and issued consecutive walk to Brett Wisely and Schmitt, then allowed Luis Matos’ two-run single that put the Giants ahead 11-8.

“The players were prepared for every key moment,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Their team-first mentality comes out in games like this.”

After Scott Alexander (6-0) struck out two in a one-hit sixth, Junis allowed Votto’s homer in the seventh.

Jonathan India singled with one out in the ninth and Joey walked before Camilo Doval induced a double-play grounder from Spencer Steer for his 30th save in 32 chances, his second of the day.

In a game delayed by rain for 1 hours, 11 minutes at the start, Weaver allowed four runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings. He left with a bruise after he was hit behind the left elbow by a Michael Conforto line drive.

DeSclafani gave up four runs and four hits over two innings. He had been on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue since July 1.

The suspended game was 2-2 when interrupted with one out in the top of the eighth after a wait of 1:55.

With automatic runner Brett Wisely on second, Pederson drove a pitch from Ian Gibaut (8-2) that hit the left-field wall on a hop. Pederson advanced on Flores’ groundout and scored when, with the infield in, Conforto hit a sharp grounder to a diving Jonathan India. Pederson scored standing up ahead of an off-line throw from the second baseman.

Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz, in a 1-for-19 slide, had walked leading off the ninth against Tyler Rogers (3-4). De La Cruz stole his 17th base — he was initially being called out by second base umpire Adam Beck but the decision was reversed in a video review.

Before the next pitch, Rogers picked off De La Cruz, who tried for third and was caught stealing for the third time this year.

De La Cruz led off for the first time after batting cleanup in his first 33 starts.

Doval struck out two, finishing a four-hitter.

MOVING UP

Votto’s homer was his 350th.

NAME GAME

Encarnacion-Strand, a top 23-year-old Reds prospect, was 0 for 3 as a designated hitter in his major league debut. According to Major League Baseball, at 27 characters his name is the longest in big league history, five longer than Minnesota pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson. MLB included the hyphen in its count.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler expects RHP Luke Jackson (low back strain) to join the team on the current trip after he threw 18 pitches in his second Arizona rehab assignment on Monday.

Reds: The returns of RHP Hunter Greene (right hip) and LHP Nick Lodolo (left calf tendinosis), two recent No. 1 draft picks for Cincinnati, both remain open-ended. Lodolo, the 2019 top choice, is rehabbing in Cincinnati. Greene, the 2017 pick, is working in Goodyear, Arizona.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Ross Stripling (0-2) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against RHP Graham Ashcraft(4-7).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports