Pedestrian struck, killed by bus at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (AP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday by a bus outside of a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the Terminal B lower roadway, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The adult male was struck by a motor coach owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, New Hampshire, according to an initial investigation, police said.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was determined to be dead at the scene.

No further information was being released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.