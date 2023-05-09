Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

FILE - The emblem of a Mississippi Highway Patrol badge is shown on a hat worn by uniformed officers during a ceremony, June 30, 2021, in Pearl, Miss. Law enforcement authorities say a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle struck and killed a 27-year-old pedestrian on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Tunica County, Miss. Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin said the trooper involved in the incident has been put on “modified duty.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle has struck and killed a pedestrian, law enforcement agencies said.

The vehicle hit 27-year-old Cornelius Joiner, of Tunica, early Saturday near a fast-food restaurant on U.S. Highway 61 in Tunica County, WMC-TV reported .

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Joiner with serious injuries, and he did not survive. The sheriff’s department from neighboring DeSoto County will conduct an investigation.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the trooper involved in the incident has been put on “modified duty,” but she did not say what that means. She said the department would not comment further because the investigation is ongoing.