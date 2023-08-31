Storm Idalia latest
American forward Jordan Pefok joins Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan from Union Berlin

FILE - Union's Jordan Pefok in action during their German Bundesliga soccer match against FC Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. American forward Jordan Pefok has joined Borussia Moenchengladbach on loan from Bundesliga rival Union Berlin. Gladbach says on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 the 27-year-old Pefok has joined for the rest of the season and that it had secured a purchase option for the player. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok has joined Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan from Bundesliga rival Union Berlin.

Gladbach said on Thursday the 27-year-old Pefok joined for the rest of the season and it secured a purchase option for the player.

“Jordan is a classic center forward,” Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said. “He’s an anchor player in the center, one who can hold up the ball, an experienced Bundesliga man who will help our attack.”

Pefok, whose full name is Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, joined Union from Swiss team Young Boys last year and enjoyed a fine start in the German capital, scoring three goals and setting up two more in his first seven Bundesliga games for the club. Altogether, he scored five times in 44 competitive games for Union, including two games this season.

“Jordan played many games for us and scored important goals,” Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. “However, the current situation with many offensive players has led us to agree on a loan.

Union signed Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana and former Germany striker Kevin Volland this offseason, while Sheraldo Becker’s hamstring injury means the Suriname forward is unlikely to leave.

Pefok, whose parents are from Cameroon, was born in Washington D.C. but moved with his family to France. He joined Stade de Reims at age seven and made his debut for the team in 2015.

Pefok helped Reims to promotion in 2017-18 before joining Stade Rennes. He was loaned in 2020 to Young Boys, where he impressed to make the loan move permanent. Pefok scored 42 goals in 86 competitive games for the Swiss team.

Pefok has one goal in nine appearances for the United States. U.S. teammate Joe Scally already plays for Gladbach.

