Gulfstream reveals 2023-24 meet schedule. The Pegasus on Jan. 27 is among the highlights

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational will return to Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27, the track announced Thursday as part of the unveiling of its 2023-24 Championship Meet schedule.

The meet starts Dec. 1 and ends March 31, with 68 stakes races worth a combined $14.875 million.

The Pegasus is typically the third-richest race in U.S. racing, topped by only the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic and $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf. It is tied with the Kentucky Derby in terms of purse.

That day at Gulfstream will also include the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational and $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf.

Other key dates at Gulfstream in the coming season include four prep races for 3-year-olds on the Triple Crown trail — the Florida Derby on March 30, the Fountain of Youth on March 2, the Holy Bull on Feb. 3 and the Mucho Macho Man on Jan. 1.

