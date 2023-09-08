Pelosi running for reelection
Georgia special grand jury
Zach Bryan arrested
NFL: Lions stun Chiefs
What’s streaming
Politics

Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her visit to Ukraine a year ago and her time as the Democratic leader in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Pelosi said Friday, Sept. 8, that she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her visit to Ukraine a year ago and her time as the Democratic leader in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Pelosi said Friday, Sept. 8, that she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2 of 2 | 

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By LISA MASCARO
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will seek reelection to Congress in 2024 as Democrats try to win back the majority.

Pelosi, 83, made the announcement before volunteers and labor allies in the San Francisco area district she has represented for more than 35 years.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi said in a tweet. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Related coverage
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 14, 2022. The man charged in last year's attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to request the trial be moved out of San Francisco. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Judge rejects moving trial of man charged in Nancy Pelosi’s husband attack out of San Francisco
Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, is sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly by California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, right, the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. Accompanying Rivas is his wife, Christen, center, and daughter Melina,7, third from left. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
New California Assembly speaker pledges to tackle the state’s biggest issues
FILE - Members of SNAP (the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) hold up signs during a demonstration in front of the archdiocese headquarters in San Francisco, March 29, 2010. San Francisco's Roman Catholic archdiocese filed for bankruptcy Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, saying the filing is necessary to manage more than 500 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by church officials. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
San Francisco Archdiocese declares bankruptcy amid hundreds of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse

Republicans now control the House, but just narrowly, with a 222-212 majority and one vacancy. Democrats believe they have a chance to regain power as President Joe Biden runs for a second term.

Other news
In this aerial photo is farmland in rural Solano County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Silicon Valley billionaires and investors are behind a years-long, secretive land buying spree of more than 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) of farmland in Solano County with the goal of creating a new city. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first
Residents and business leaders opposed to a federal judge's December order halting encampment sweeps rally before an appellate court hearing in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Lawyers for San Francisco said the city can no longer maintain safe, clean streets while trying to get homeless people into shelter indoors due to the December injunction. (AP Photo/Janie Har)
Tensions high in San Francisco as city seeks reversal of ban on clearing homeless encampments
FILE - A Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit is displayed, Jan. 16, 2019. The California state Department of Motor Vehicles asked for General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to reduce its fleet in San Francisco after a Cruise vehicle without a human driver collided with an unspecified emergency vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco

Pelosi’s announcement quells any talk of retirement for the long-serving leader, who, with the honorific title of speaker emeritus, remains an influential lawmaker, pivotal party figure and strong fundraiser for Democrats.

It also unfolds as Washington is grappling with the sunset of a political era as an older generation of leaders, including Biden, 80, face questions about their age. This past week, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 81, said he would finish his term as leader and senator despite concerns about his recent health episodes.

Pelosi has long charted her own course, from her arrival in Congress as one of few women elected to the House to her tenure as one of the most powerful women in U.S. politics.

First elected to Congress in 1987, Pelosi made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker’s gavel.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of Republican President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Her announcement comes as House Republicans are preparing to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter.

Pelosi stepped away from the day-to-day political limelight after a younger generation of Democrats led by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took charge in 2023, but she remains a political force and keeps a robust schedule of public and private events.

According to a person familiar with Pelosi’s thinking about her 2024 decision, Pelosi believes democracy hangs in the balance in the upcoming election as she works to reelect Biden and make Jeffries the next House speaker.

“Our Democracy is at stake. I just say that, very sadly, with no fear of exaggeration of it,” Pelosi told supporters in San Francisco. “We have in the Congress right now, a Congress that is determined to shut government down.”

Pelosi is among the party’s most prolific fundraisers for the House and key political strategists. She has said she does not intend to hover over the new Democratic House leadership team, but she and Jeffries are often seen huddling quietly on the House floor.

It’s rare, but not unprecedented, for former party leaders to continue in Congress as members.

Back in California, Pelosi’s decision to seek another term is sure to disappoint other Democrats who have wanted a run for the congressional seat.

But Pelosi has priorities she is trying to secure for her home state and especially San Francisco as the city works to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-era closures that have also dimmed other metro downtowns.

San Francisco faces a delicate moment, Pelosi believes, and needs federal resources to continue its recovery, said the person familiar with her thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Pelosi said certain stretches of the city’s downtown, such as the Tenderloin District, have been inflicted with crime, violence and drugs and said she would fight for the resources to address them, but also pushed back on broad portrayals of San Francisco as unsafe and crime-ridden.

“Our city has been through a lot, will come through this very well, but it’s confined to a certain part of town, and I wish people would recognize that because our city is beautiful and clean and we would love for them to visit,” she told Nicole Wallace on MSNBC.

One of the state’s long-serving leaders, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, has announced she would not seek another term.

Pelosi has long been portrayed as a political villain by Republican critics, who view her as a far-left liberal and raise vast sums of their own using her image and actions.

Last year, her husband, Paul Pelosi, was seriously injured when an attacker broke into the family’s San Francisco home, seeking the Democratic leader at a highly divisive time in American politics. A trial is expected.

___

This story has been corrected to show the spelling of Sen. Feinstein’s first name is Dianne, not Diane.